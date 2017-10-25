Nevada participating in STEM education program

Nevada was selected as one of six states to participate in the National Governors Association's work-based learning policy academy.

The program is designed to provide technical assistance over an 18-month span to help states create and expand work-based learning opportunities that will connect youth and young adults, ages 16 to 29, to career opportunities and provide career preparedness skills in STEM-intensive industries such as advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology and energy.

The Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation for a New Nevada (OWINN) will serve as the lead in partnership with the Governor's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT). Sixteen states applied for inclusion in the academy.

Members of Nevada's core team are: Manny Lamarre, Executive Director, OWINN; Brian Mitchell, Director, OSIT; Zach Heit, Senior Economist, OWINN; Erin Hasty, Director of Apprenticeships, OWINN; Frank Woodbeck, Executive Director, Nevada College Collaborative, NSHE; Cory Hunt, Deputy Director, Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED); Bob Potts, Research Director, GOED; Brett Barley, Deputy Director, Nevada Department of Education (NDE); Kristine Nelson, Education Programs Director, NDE; Dennis Perea, Deputy Director, Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR); and Ann Silver, CEO, The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce.