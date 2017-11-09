Nevada Promise Scholarship mentors needed

The new Nevada Promise Scholarship program is growing, but the number of mentors have yet to keep pace.

At Truckee Meadows Community College for instance, 1,790 students have signed up for the program, but there are only 120 mentors to go around, and more mentors are needed.

TMCC is seeking mentors of all backgrounds who are willing to give 3-5 hours each semester to to participating students. Mentors must be 21 years of age, willing to provide information to conduct a criminal history report and able to participate in one mandatory training session.

Each mentor is asked to provide their real world knowledge and expertise to help students in given field.

The Nevada Promise Scholarship program was based by the last legislative offering financial aid such as waiving fees to students who qualify.

To apply online, go to the website:http://www.tmcc.edu/nevada-promise-scholarship/mentorship/ Potential mentors can also call Angela South at 775-673-8205.