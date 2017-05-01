Nevada Rural Housing Authority wins National Excellence Award | nnbw.com

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) was recognized last Thursday by the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies (NALHFA) during its 2017 Annual Conference in San Francisco. NRHA received an award for excellence in the Multifamily category in recognition of the Richards Crossing Supportive Housing project located in Carson City, Nev.

"Now a two-time winner in the Multifamily category, NRHA continues to share thoughtful approaches to address the unique housing needs of their communities." said Jim Shaw, immediate past president of NALHFA and executive director of Capital Area Housing Finance Corporation (CAHFC) in Austin, Texas. "The Richards Crossing project in particular offers extraordinary benefits to both residents and the local economy. It's something they should be real proud of."

Richards Crossing, scheduled to open to tenants on May 1, 2017, is the first supportive housing project of its kind in northern Nevada. It incorporates housing units, community support services and an on-the-job training facility to provide training not only for tenants but also up to 200 people per year. Its 38 housing units will be prioritized for veterans, disabled individuals and the general homeless population with eight units specifically reserved for chronically homeless veterans. Tenants may remain in the housing unit until they are ready to move on to other housing opportunities or their income exceeds the program limit. Richards Crossing will help its residents maintain shelter, learn new skills and realize self-sufficiency by helping them pursue competitive employment.

"This recognition from NALHFA is truly an honor," Gary Longaker NRHA executive director said. "It reinforces what we're doing at a local level, and at the same time, gives the project national exposure so more cities can develop similar projects to help people get the support they need. That's what this whole thing is all about. Removing personal and workforce barriers and allowing people to become self-sufficient, learn new skills and begin to contribute to their local economy. When it all comes full-circle – everybody wins."

For more than 20 years, NALHFA has been recognizing the outstanding efforts of its member agencies and non-profit organizations through an awards program that honors new and innovative achievements in affordable housing. NRHA was recognized in 2016 for the same category, Multifamily Excellence, in recognition of the Winnemucca Senior Campus Project.