Nevada start-ups invited to apply to business pitch competition | nnbw.com

Nevada-based start-up companies looking for an opportunity to showcase their unique products or services while competing for cash and prizes should look no further. The Governor's Conference on Business 2017 is hosting a business pitch competition as part of the annual business resource and networking conference.

A two-minute pitch in front of a panel of judges will net two entrepreneurs cash and prizes totaling $30,600. In addition, an audience vote will determine the winner of the People's Choice Award and $1,000.

The competition, sponsored by AT&T, The Abbi Agency, Microsoft and Vast: Powered by the CFO Group, is open to Nevada-based businesses with an active state business license, in operation two years or less and earning less than $250,000 in annual gross revenue. The competition is open to businesses located throughout the State, but applicants selected as finalists must be able to attend the conference in Sparks on August 17 to make a live pitch to a panel of judges.

Awards:

First place – $5,000 cash; computer hardware, software and technical support and training from Microsoft valued at $7,500; budgeting and cash flow management advising and training from VAST valued at $4,800; and customized social media and public relations services from The Abbi Agency valued at $3,500. Second place – $2,500 cash; computer hardware, software and technical support and training from Microsoft valued at $2,500; budgeting and cash flow management advising and training from VAST valued at $3,300; and customized social media and public relations services from The Abbi Agency valued at $1,500. People's Choice – $1,000 cash



Key dates and details:

· To apply, a business must submit a $40 application fee and a completed application packet to the Department of Business and Industry by 8 a.m. June 26. The application fee also provides admission for one to the conference and luncheon.

· Startups with a direct or indirect operational relationship to an existing large-scale corporation, investment fund or government agency are not eligible to apply.

· Competition judges will independently review and score all eligible applications to select 10 finalists.

· Up to 10 finalists will make a two-minute in-person pitch in front of a judge's panel at the Governor's Conference on Business 2017 on August 17, 2017 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

· First, Second and People's Choice awards and prizes will be announced and presented to the winners during the conference luncheon program.Additional information about business pitch competition eligibility, application, rules and guidelines can be found at http://business.nv.gov/GCB/Home or by calling Chris Weiss at (702) 486-5320.

About the Governor's Conference on Business 2017

The 6th annual Governor's Conference on Business, hosted by the State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry, is a comprehensive business resource and networking event designed for businesses looking to grow, and entrepreneurs seeking to launch a new venture. The event is taking place Thursday, August 17 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

Conference participants will have access to 90-plus business service providers, funders, development authorities, government entities and B2B companies at the Business Resource Expo. Networking opportunities are available throughout the morning. Exhibitor registration for companies or organizations that provide direct service to business clients is open.

For the third year, the conference will host a Business Pitch Competition. The winning companies will be awarded a portion of the cash and in-kind services prize packages totaling $31,600 and recognition at the conference luncheon.

The conference will conclude with a luncheon featuring a special guest speaker Mridul Gautam, PhD, University of Nevada Reno Vice President for Research and Innovation and a keynote address by Governor Brian Sandoval.

Attendee tickets are $40 in advance. Exhibitor registration is $275 for nonprofit and $375 for B2B. To learn more or to register, visit http://business.nv.gov/GCB/Home.