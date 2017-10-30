Nevada State Bank female execs honored

A team of female executives at Zions Bancorporation, parent company of the Nevada State Bank, was recognized on American Banker magazine's "Most Powerful Women in Banking" list.

Among those honored were Nevada State Bank's Shannon Petersen, executive vice president and corporate banking manager, and Debby Herman, senior vice president and Northern Nevada region manager.

The "Most Powerful Women in Banking" list recognizes the professional achievements and influence of the top-performing female executives in banking and financial services. The annual program, now in its 15th year, encompasses four lists: the "25 Most Powerful Women in Banking,” the "25 Most Powerful Women in Finance," the "25 Women to Watch," and the "Top Teams in Banking." Honorees were presented in the October 2017 issue of the magazine.

Petersen is responsible for all aspects of corporate and commercial banking throughout the state. She has been with the bank since 2001 and in 2012, was the first woman selected to join the executive management team.

Herman is responsible for the sales, service, operations and profitability of 20 branch locations serving the metropolitan and rural areas of Northern Nevada, spanning 10 counties. She has been with the bank since 2010.

Petersen, Herman and 25 other Zions Bancorporation colleagues were among the nation's award-winning executives honored at an awards ceremony hosted by American Banker on Oct. 5 in New York City.