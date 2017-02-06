Nevada’s Exchange enrolls 89,061 during Open Enrollment season | nnbw.com

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals obtain budget-appropriate health coverage through the online marketplace, Nevada Health Link, enrolled 89,061 Nevadans during its fourth Open Enrollment season, exceeding last year’s enrollment by nearly 1,000 consumers. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released the data in its final enrollment snapshot report, revealing Nevada’s numbers included 29,000 new consumers and retained nearly 70 percent of its existing consumer base. Overall, the numbers demonstrate there is a still a need for qualified health plans through the Exchange, even given the politically sensitive climate surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Even during a turbulent period of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act, we are proud to surpass last year’s enrollment numbers. While there continues to be discussions about the new Administration’s goals for the ACA, this year’s enrollment results, and our strength by the numbers year-over-year, demonstrate the overwhelming number of Nevadans who continue to recognize the importance of being properly covered,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Nevada Exchange in a press release. “We want to remind consumers statewide that assisting them with their health coverage needs remains our number one priority and we look forward to continuing to work with state and federal lawmakers as the future of state-based marketplaces is reexamined.”

While Open Enrollment has ended, it is important to remember that certain changes in an individual’s life can make them eligible for a special enrollment period (SEP) and allow them to enroll at any time during the year. Examples of qualifying life events are, loss of employer-based coverage, changes in income, and changes in your family size through marriage, divorce or the birth of a child.

For more information about health insurance offered through Nevada Health Link, call 1-855-768-5465, visit http://www.nevadahealthlink.com.