Nevada’s unemployment remains steady at 4.9 percent
October 19, 2017
Nevada's unemployment rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in the month of September from August and down half a percentage point from the same time last year.
Year-to-date, the number of unemployed in Nevada has decreased by 13,500 versus the same period last year, while the labor force has expanded by 17,200, according to reports by Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
"All indicators continue to point to signs of economic improvement in the Silver State," said Governor Brian Sandoval. "More than 230,000 jobs have been added, weekly wages are up and the jobless rate is down nearly 9 percentage points since the recession. I am pleased with Nevada's continued resilience."