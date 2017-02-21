New app works to make parking easier at UNR | nnbw.com

Local Entrepreneur and University of Nevada, Reno MBA Alumnus Ryan Klekas debuts Instally next week around the UNR campus. The free iPhone app is a peer-to-peer online marketplace for parking and aims to make parking easier for attendees and visitors of UNR.“I found that using Instally was simply best use of my time. Just today, I noticed there was no parking available but I didn’t have to worry. I knew that there would be a spot available through Instally waiting for me, and it took less than a minute of my time whereas driving around for a spot could take up to ten minutes, and really, I don’t have time for that,” said UNR Student Kristen Uy in a press release. “It also beats paying for a parking pass when I’m only on campus a few days a week. Instally is convenient, efficient and simple to use.”

Upon its Feb. 27 release, Instally users can quickly reserve parking spaces from owners of private spaces around the UNR campus. Similar to the Airbnb model, Instally allows parking space owners to rent out available parking space. Owners post available days and times of parking spaces. Instally does the rest.

“People shouldn’t be discouraged from exploring our awesome campus simply because they can’t find a place to park,” said Klekas in a press release. “I know first-hand how frustrating it can be to spend valuable time searching for parking here so I’m on a mission to change that.”

Klekas graduated from the UNR MBA program Dec. 2016. Since winning the Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition last March, he has been developing the mobile app and recently completed a successful beta test around the university.

Founded in 2015, Instally is a mobile platform which allows owners of private parking to list their unused spaces for rent in areas where supply is limited. The platform creates new, exclusive parking inventory for Instally users to utilize. Parking space owners make easy passive income while renters gain access to a large supply of private parking spaces which are often less expensive and more convenient than traditional parking options. For details visit http://www.instally.co