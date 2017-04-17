New coworking space opening April 25th in Zephyr Cove | nnbw.com

Loral Langemeier, one of today's pioneering money experts and founder of international coaching company, Live Out Loud, Inc., has opened Your Nevada Workspace, a new co-shared workspace offering full-service amenities alongside educational and networking opportunities to help businesses accelerate growth.

"Having cross-border options is the ultimate luxury," said Weldon Wulstein, CPA, owner and president of Weldon Financial Services. "As a CPA, I realized the tax benefits, and they're unbelievable."

Located near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Your Nevada Workspace enables businesses from any location to legally obtain a residency address in the tax-friendly state of Nevada. Businesses gain the benefits of a Nevada presence along with management and consulting services designed to quicken the journey to profitability.

"We created this facility to address an unmet need for the ultimate coworking space," said Loral Langemeier, founder of Your Nevada Workspace. "In addition to full-service amenities such as video, photography, conference rooms, and furnished private office space, we offer better education and business consulting through scheduled workshops with our millionaire team. You're not just coming to work here, you're going to make money here."

Your Nevada Workspace offers:

A Nevada address and rental lease

Private offices and common areas

High-speed wireless internet

Phone service

Mail and package handling

Video and photography services

On-site security

Educational workshops

Networking and marketplace events

Personalized coaching and business consulting services

Pricing starts from $50 per month to plans offering private company offices. Your Nevada Workspace will host a grand opening on Tuesday, April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 195 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove where Loral Langemeier will present on the benefits of doing business in Nevada and strategies to accelerate your business. Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the workspace and learn more about services and amenities offered. To learn more about Your Nevada Workspace or RSVP to this event, contact Marketing Manager Stephanie Hylton at Stephanie.Hylton@liveoutloud.com or call 775-461-1377