New demo cart gets tested at The Discovery museum | nnbw.com

The Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum added a new demo cart made possible by a $10,000 donation from the NV Energy Foundation.

The museum hosted an event touting the cart's capabilities on Tuesday, May 2. Adam Wiley, the museum's camps & overnights manager and young assistant Trevor treated the audience to science projects such as a fog cannon experiment.

The donation was apart of NV Energy's "Power of Good Will" campaign. On hand was Mary Simmons, NV Energy's vice president, business development and community strategy.

According to Mat Sinclair, president and CEO of The Discovery, the new cart will expand science demonstrations for museum visitors of all ages.