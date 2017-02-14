New efficiency, renewable energy bills position Nevada to be national leader | nnbw.com

Bills introduced in the Nevada Legislature on Monday will position the Silver State as a leader in energy efficiency and renewable energy, clean-energy advocates said today. Monday was a big night for renewable energy in Carson City, with five new bills introduced aimed at reducing energy use, increasing investments in homegrown renewable energy, lowering costs for consumers, and boosting the state’s economy.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks’ bill to increase the amount of energy Nevada utilities get from renewable sources, called a Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), would spur investment in the state’s abundant solar, geothermal and wind resources, a huge boon for the economy. The RPS bill would replace the existing benchmark of 25 percent by 2020 with a goal of 50 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040, an investment that would satisfy consumers and businesses demanding clean energy.

And bills introduced in the Nevada Senate and Assembly would expand access to cost-effective energy efficiency measures. These efficiency measures would create good, local jobs while reducing energy use and power bills, especially in low-income communities.

Members and allies of the RenewNV partnership, which is working to grow Nevada’s clean-energy economy, applauded the proposed legislation.

Andy Maggi, Executive Director, Nevada Conservation League Education Fund: Assemblyman Chris Brooks has jumped to the front of the pack when it comes to leadership on clean energy. We applaud his bold vision for Nevada that will put us at the center of the clean energy economy creating jobs while diversifying the economy of Nevada. We’re thankful for his action this legislative session.

Pastor Ralph E. Williamson, First AME Church; President, Faith Organizing Alliance:: Faith Organizing Alliance and the many organizations we represent want to thank our legislators for introducing the various energy bills that will have a positive impact in our state and communities.

Rudy Zamora, Program Director, Chispa Nevada: “We’re thrilled to see our state legislators leading on this issue for our communities and local economy,” said Rudy Zamora, program director of Chispa NV, an organizing program of the League of Conservation Voters. “Giving all Nevadans access to affordable energy efficiency and clean energy solutions is critical to saving consumers money, protecting public health and strengthening our economy. These bills, introduced by Assemblymen Chris Brooks and William McCurdy, and Senator Pat Spearman, are critical investments to our state and clean energy future.”

Annette Magnus, Executive Director, Battle Born Progress: Investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency means cleaner air for our children to breathe and good jobs right here in Nevada, and the legislation introduced last night will be a huge step toward achieving those benefits. Thanks to the legislative champions who have taken the lead on expanding Nevada’s clean energy economy. We will do all we can to support their efforts, and take advantage of the opportunity on the table to make Nevada a national renewable energy leader.

Jessica Scott, Regional Director, Interior West, Vote Solar: We applaud Assemblyman Chris Brooks and State Senator Pat Spearman’s commitment to progress in Nevada with ambitious, yet achievable, clean energy goals. Their leadership will prove to build economic growth, local jobs, and healthy communities to the Silver State.

RenewNV is a partnership of organizations working to build and enhance Nevada’s clean energy economy. Renewable energy means reliable power, clean air, and good jobs for Nevada, and smart energy policies can make the Silver State an economic powerhouse.