New West to distribute Micron craft beer and 10 Torr spirits | nnbw.com

Micron Precision Crafted Beers and 10 Torr Vacuum Distilled Spirits announced a partnership with New West Distributing, Inc. of Sparks to expand availability beyond their Mill Street Still & Brew tap house/brewery/distillery.

“We are excited to work with New West Distributing who we feel share the same values and work ethics. They understand the craft beer market and are committed to customer service,” said Will Whipple, partner and head brewer-distiller.

Mill Street Still & Brew (490 Mill Street, Reno) opened its doors in early June and is currently offering nearly a dozen Micron Beers and 10 Torr’s vodka. Plans are to distribute a full lineup of Micron beers to the familiar craft-focused tap houses, bars and restaurants throughout Northern Nevada. Retail establishments will soon see 16-ounce cans of Micron’s Honey Blonde Ale, No Town Brown, Dayman Hefeweizen and a Secret Cove Cervesa, a Mexican-Style lager best consumed naked (without lime).

"When we met with the team at Mill Street Still and Brew and tasted their products, we knew it was the perfect partnership," said Jim Brant, vice president/general manager of New West Distributing. "It is very important for us to be involved in the local craft scene and we truly believe we have partnered with a first class organization. We can’t wait to get these products to retail.”

Micron Beers and 10 Torr Spirits are crafted at the Mill Street Still & Brew. From the tanks and taps, all the way down to the front door, Mill Street was hand-built in Nevada by local engineers, fabricators and crafts people.

Mill Street’s grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sept. 9 with food, music and a full lineup of craft beer and spirits from Micron and 10 Torr. Current hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 4 – 10 p.m.

Torr Vacuum Distilled Spirits use a proprietary cold distillation process at extremely low pressure at ambient, room temperature. In traditional distillation, heat is applied which creates chemical reactions that cause unwanted, harsh flavors.

Micron Precision Beers brewed in self-designed and built equipment to best showcase the pure flavors from independently grown hops and malt. The brewer clarifies its beer through a centrifuge to best protect the aromas and flavor without adding chemical fining agents.

10 Torr spirits and Micron beers are crafted by Whipple Brewing and Distilling Co.

