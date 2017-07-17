Newmont and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital support teen counseling program | nnbw.com

Elko — Communities In Schools (CIS) of Northeastern Nevada recently received large donations in support of their teen counseling program from Newmont Mining Corporation, as well as Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (NNRH).

Both community partners opted to support the counseling program with generous donations of $10,000 each. The program is an ongoing partnership between CIS of Northeastern Nevada and The Practice, University of Nevada, Las Vegas' (UNLV) community counseling clinic that provides counseling services free of charge to at-risk youth via interactive video conferencing.

"The Communities In Schools program is one of numerous great organizations serving Northern Nevada," said Newmont Mining Corporation Director of Communications & External Relations, Rhonda Zuraff. "Our employees recognize the immense support the Communities In Schools staff provide the youth in our community, so supporting this program is an easy decision for our team."

Sixty-three CIS of Northeastern Nevada case-managed students received 548 counseling sessions through the program during the 2016-17 school year. Year-end results include:

88% improved on their ability to manage emotions and feelings

78% improved on their ability to positively handle and cope with their situations

93% improved on their overall decision making

80% improved on their feelings about overall quality of life

"At NNRH, we are committed to making our community healthier," Rick Palagi, hospital CEO, said. "Mental health is a vital part of that equation. We are pleased to partner with CIS of Northeastern Nevada as they provide counseling services free of charge to local youth. This program has already yielded wonderful results, and we are happy to know that our contribution will expand access to counseling for even more students next school year."

CIS of Northeastern Nevada is one of three regional centers operated by CIS of Nevada in the state. As affiliates of the nation's most effective dropout prevention organization, CIS of Nevada provides students with whatever they need in their lives that will make them most successful in the classroom on their way to graduation.

For more information on CIS of Nevada and its mission, visit http://www.cisnevada.org.