Newmont Mining Corp., with mining interests in Northeastern Nevada, has declared a quarterly dividend of .075 cents per share of common stock.

The shares are payable on Thursday, Dec. 28 to shareholders of record at close of business day on Friday, Dec. 8.

The dividend is under Newmont's gold price-linked dividend policy. The latest dividend per share is 50 percent higher than the dividend declared in the prior's year's quarter.