Newmont recognized for top sustainability performance in global mining sector | nnbw.com

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) has been recognized for leading sustainability performance – and as the most improved company in the mining sector – in the 2017 Sustainability Yearbook. The Yearbook is published by RobecoSAM, a sustainability investment firm that manages one of the most comprehensive databases of financially material sustainability information in the world. This database is also used to develop the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which ranked Newmont as the mining industry leader in both 2016 and 2015.The Sustainability Yearbook has been published annually since 2004 and is based on a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) which ranked 2,473 companies worldwide – including 54 mining companies – on 600 sustainability performance metrics.

“Exceptional performance is the product of our people’s commitment to sustainable development, and the foundation of our ability to create long-term value.” said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Being recognized as the industry leader in sustainability, as well as the most improved, is a great honor, and also serves as an impetus to continue improving our practices – from generating good jobs and facilitating local economic development, to safeguarding the environment and delivering strong returns to shareholders.”

Newmont was the first gold company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2007. In addition to being named the mining sector’s top performer overall in 2016 for the second year running, Newmont also received the industry’s top scores for health and safety, climate strategy, water management, corporate citizenship, risk and crisis management, asset closure management and environmental management systems.

More information on Newmont’s safety, economic, environmental and social performance can be found in the company’s annual sustainability report, Beyond the Mine. The report is published as part of Newmont’s ongoing obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals and in accordance with the company’s commitments under the United Nations’ Global Compact and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights.