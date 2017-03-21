2017 ADDY Award winners honored | nnbw.com

The Reno branch of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) presented its 2017 ADDY Award winners on Friday, March 10 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The list of winners included with entry, advertiser and project title:

Best of Show, Overall: The Glenn Group, (The Glenn Group), "Wild and Free" RSCVA Pitch Video.

Best of Web: Mabble Media (Butter + Salt), Butter + Salt Gatherings.

Best of Logo Design: Laxalt & McIver (Pinon Bottle Co.), Pinon Bottle.

Judges' Choice: Orangetree Productions (Nevada Department of Wildlife), NDOW Water Safety.

Product or Service Sales Promotion:

Silver ADDY Award: A Carlisle & Co. Printing, (Oliver Luxury Real Estate), Oliver Luxury Collection.

Packaging:

Gold ADDY Awards: Cube Services, Inc., (Chinook Festival), Chinook Fest Wine Bottle; Tim Miley Design, (Loki Pet Co.), Loki Pet Treats Packaging; Laxalt & McIver, (Magpie Roaster), Magpie Roasters Packaging Family.

Silver ADDY Awards: The Antos Agency, (Virginia City Tourism Commission), Bloody Mucker Package Design; The Antos Agency, (Frey Ranch), Frey Ranch Absinthe Bottle.

Publication Design-Cover:

Silver ADDY Award: The Glenn Group, (Reno Air Races), Reno Air Races Program.

Publication Design-Magazine Design:

Silver ADDY Awards: The Glenn Group, (Reno Air Races), Reno Air Races Program; Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, (Peppermill Reno), Link Magazine Fall 2016.

Publication Design-Book Design:

Gold ADDY Award: Charter Advertising/Design, Inc., (Tahoe Writers Works), EDGE v10.

Silver ADDY Award: City of Reno, (City of Reno), Reno Lens.

Card, Invitation, Announcement:

Silver ADDY Award: The Glenn Group, (American Heart Association), Heart Gala.

Specialty Advertising Campaign:

Gold ADDY Award: Coke Services, Inc., (Bergenfest), Bergenfest Apparel.

Brand Elements:

Gold ADDY Award: Foundry, (Foundry), Foundry logo.

Silver ADDY Award: ESI Security Services, (ESI Security Services), BOARDING PASS TO ELEVATE THE BRAND.

Magazine Self-Promotion:

Silver ADDY Award: Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hummingbird; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hedgehog; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Honey Bird; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome.

Advertising Self Promotion-Print.

Silver ADDY Award: The Glenn Group, (The Glenn Group), Shot Glass-Off Beat Fest Ad.

Poster:

Gold ADDY Award: Laxalt & McIver, (Reno Bike Project), We Heart Bikes 2016.

Silver ADDY Award: Cube Services, Inc., (Bergenfest), Bergenfest 2016 Poster.

Consumer Websites:

Gold ADDY Awards: Mabble Media, (Butter + Salt), Butter + Salt Gatherings; Design On Edge, (Bliss Babe Magazine), Bliss Babe Magazine Website; Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, (Peppermill Reno), Peppermill Reno Spa Casino Website.

Silver ADDY Awards: Noble Studios, (Yosemite/Mariposa County Tourism Bureau), Yosemite.com; Noble Studios, (Autodesk), Autodesk Research; Design On Edge, (Kynd Cannabis Co.), Kynd Cannabis Co.; The Antos Agency, (Mainstream Partners), Mainstream Partners Website; Laxalt & McIver, (Basehealth), Basehealth.

Microsites:

Gold ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada), Empire Google Trekker Microsite.

Mobile Apps:

Gold ADDY Award: Laxalt & McIver, (Cookpad), Cookpad Android App.

Silver ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada), TravelNevada Mobile.

Web Banner Website Takeover:

Silver ADDY Award: The Abbi Agency, (RASC), ATL to OMG.

Blogs:

Silver ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada), 31 RESOLUTION-WORTHY EXPERIENCES.

Local TV-:30 Seconds:

Gold ADDY Award: Amethyst Media, (Northern Nevada Dairymen), Where Good Comes From.

Local TV-:60 Seconds:

Gold ADDY Award: Foundry, (Senior Care Plus), Senior Care Plus Pre-Enrollment TV.

Silver ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics), Nevada Wolf Pack Basketball; Orangetree Productions, (Chester's Reno Harley Davidson), Harley Davidson's Let's Ride; Orangetree Productions, (Reno Dodge), Reno Dodge-These Streets.

Branded Content For Online Film, Video & Sound-More Than :60 Seconds:

Silver ADDY Award: The Abbi Agency, (DRI + 23andMe), 23andMe Video.

Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign:

Gold ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada) Nevada Insider's Video Series; Kevin Andy Stamps-Freelance, (Old World Coffee), Old World Coffee Lab Theory.

Public Service Online Film, Video & Sound:

Gold ADDY Award: Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Department of Wildlife), NDOW Water Safety.

Consumer Campaign Local:

Gold ADDY Award: Cube Services, Inc., (Marked Studios), Passion Ads.

Integrated Brand Identity Campaign Local Or Regional/National:

Silver ADDY Awards: Tim Miley Design, (Loki Pet Co.), Loki Pet Company Brand Campaign; Foundry (Foundry), Foundry Brand Elements.

Online/Interactive Campaign:

Silver ADDY Award: Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, (Reno Tahoe USA), SelfieTown ft. Travel Influencers.

Logo Design:

Gold ADDY Awards: Laxalt & McIver, (Pinon Bottle Co.), Pinon Bottle; Laxalt & McIver, (Whipple Brewing Co.), Whipple Brewing Co.; Laxalt & McIver, (Turn Loose), Turn Loose Branding; The Abbi Agency, (Sierra Nevada Imports), Terra Vigna Logo; The Abbi Agency, (Greenleaf), Greenleaf Logo.

Silver ADDY Award: Cube Services, Inc., (Bergenfest), Bergenfest 2016 Logo; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Dragonfly Energy; Laxalt & McIver, (Star Amusement), Star Amusement Identity; Laxalt & McIver, (Matanuska Apothecary), Matanuska Apothecary; The Abbi Agency, (Immunize Nevada), Healthy Young Nevada.

Infographic:

Gold ADDY Award: The Antos Agency, (Mainstream Partners), Mainstream Partners Infographic.

Single Illustration:

Gold ADDY Awards: Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hummingbird; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hedgehog; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Honey Bee; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome; Laxalt & McIver, (Laxalt & McIver), L&M Animals.

Photography-Black & White:

Silver ADDY Award: Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Jeff Dow Photography), Black and White Emerald Bay.

Photography-Color:

Gold ADDY Awards: Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods/Ski Apache), Ski Apache Snow Beard; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Tourism Board Trip B; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods/Ski Apache), Ski Apache Snow Boarder Girl; Peppermill Casinos Inc., (Peppermill Reno), Apple Pie; Peppermill Casinos Inc., (Peppermill Reno), Pumpkin Tiramisu.

Photography Campaign:

Gold ADDY Award: Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods), Broken Arrow Tap House New Mexico.

Silver ADDY Award: Mabble Media, (The Wall), The Wall Bar & Grill Photography; Marcello Rostagni Photography, (Hot August Nights), Hot August Nights RGJ Photography; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods/Ski Apache), Ski Apache New Mexico; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Tourism Beach; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Tourism Road Trip; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Vineyards.

Art Direction:

Silver ADDY Awards: Design On Edge, (Rounds Bakery), Rounds Bakery; Chris Holloman Photography, Edible Reno Tahoe Magazine), Butcher Trio.

Cinematography:

Gold ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Reno Dodge), Reno Dodge-These Streets; Jamie Kinghjam-STILLS/MOTION, (Panama City, Florida), Panama City Beach Web/TV.

Silver ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Chester's Reno Harley Davidson), Harley Davidson Let's Ride; Orangetree Productions, (Dear George The Movie), Dear George Trailer; Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Division of Tourism-TravelNevada), TravelNevada-Capriolas; Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Division of Tourism-TravelNevada), TravelNevada-Ruby Mountain Bowling; Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Division of Tourism-TravelNevada), TravelNevada-Space Whale.

Video Editing:

Gold ADDY Award: Orangetree Productions, (The Glenn Group), "Wild and Free" RSCVA Pitch Video.

Silver ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Reno Dodge), Reno Dodge-These Streets.