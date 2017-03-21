2017 ADDY Award winners honored | nnbw.com

2017 ADDY Award winners honored
March 21, 2017
The Reno branch of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) presented its 2017 ADDY Award winners on Friday, March 10 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
The list of winners included with entry, advertiser and project title:
Best of Show, Overall: The Glenn Group, (The Glenn Group), "Wild and Free" RSCVA Pitch Video.
Best of Web: Mabble Media (Butter + Salt), Butter + Salt Gatherings.
Best of Logo Design: Laxalt & McIver (Pinon Bottle Co.), Pinon Bottle.
Judges' Choice: Orangetree Productions (Nevada Department of Wildlife), NDOW Water Safety.
Product or Service Sales Promotion:
Silver ADDY Award: A Carlisle & Co. Printing, (Oliver Luxury Real Estate), Oliver Luxury Collection.
Packaging:
Gold ADDY Awards: Cube Services, Inc., (Chinook Festival), Chinook Fest Wine Bottle; Tim Miley Design, (Loki Pet Co.), Loki Pet Treats Packaging; Laxalt & McIver, (Magpie Roaster), Magpie Roasters Packaging Family.
Silver ADDY Awards: The Antos Agency, (Virginia City Tourism Commission), Bloody Mucker Package Design; The Antos Agency, (Frey Ranch), Frey Ranch Absinthe Bottle.
Publication Design-Cover:
Silver ADDY Award: The Glenn Group, (Reno Air Races), Reno Air Races Program.
Publication Design-Magazine Design:
Silver ADDY Awards: The Glenn Group, (Reno Air Races), Reno Air Races Program; Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, (Peppermill Reno), Link Magazine Fall 2016.
Publication Design-Book Design:
Gold ADDY Award: Charter Advertising/Design, Inc., (Tahoe Writers Works), EDGE v10.
Silver ADDY Award: City of Reno, (City of Reno), Reno Lens.
Card, Invitation, Announcement:
Silver ADDY Award: The Glenn Group, (American Heart Association), Heart Gala.
Specialty Advertising Campaign:
Gold ADDY Award: Coke Services, Inc., (Bergenfest), Bergenfest Apparel.
Brand Elements:
Gold ADDY Award: Foundry, (Foundry), Foundry logo.
Silver ADDY Award: ESI Security Services, (ESI Security Services), BOARDING PASS TO ELEVATE THE BRAND.
Magazine Self-Promotion:
Silver ADDY Award: Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hummingbird; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hedgehog; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Honey Bird; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome.
Advertising Self Promotion-Print.
Silver ADDY Award: The Glenn Group, (The Glenn Group), Shot Glass-Off Beat Fest Ad.
Poster:
Gold ADDY Award: Laxalt & McIver, (Reno Bike Project), We Heart Bikes 2016.
Silver ADDY Award: Cube Services, Inc., (Bergenfest), Bergenfest 2016 Poster.
Consumer Websites:
Gold ADDY Awards: Mabble Media, (Butter + Salt), Butter + Salt Gatherings; Design On Edge, (Bliss Babe Magazine), Bliss Babe Magazine Website; Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, (Peppermill Reno), Peppermill Reno Spa Casino Website.
Silver ADDY Awards: Noble Studios, (Yosemite/Mariposa County Tourism Bureau), Yosemite.com; Noble Studios, (Autodesk), Autodesk Research; Design On Edge, (Kynd Cannabis Co.), Kynd Cannabis Co.; The Antos Agency, (Mainstream Partners), Mainstream Partners Website; Laxalt & McIver, (Basehealth), Basehealth.
Microsites:
Gold ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada), Empire Google Trekker Microsite.
Mobile Apps:
Gold ADDY Award: Laxalt & McIver, (Cookpad), Cookpad Android App.
Silver ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada), TravelNevada Mobile.
Web Banner Website Takeover:
Silver ADDY Award: The Abbi Agency, (RASC), ATL to OMG.
Blogs:
Silver ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada), 31 RESOLUTION-WORTHY EXPERIENCES.
Local TV-:30 Seconds:
Gold ADDY Award: Amethyst Media, (Northern Nevada Dairymen), Where Good Comes From.
Local TV-:60 Seconds:
Gold ADDY Award: Foundry, (Senior Care Plus), Senior Care Plus Pre-Enrollment TV.
Silver ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Wolf Pack Athletics), Nevada Wolf Pack Basketball; Orangetree Productions, (Chester's Reno Harley Davidson), Harley Davidson's Let's Ride; Orangetree Productions, (Reno Dodge), Reno Dodge-These Streets.
Branded Content For Online Film, Video & Sound-More Than :60 Seconds:
Silver ADDY Award: The Abbi Agency, (DRI + 23andMe), 23andMe Video.
Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign:
Gold ADDY Award: TravelNevada, (TravelNevada) Nevada Insider's Video Series; Kevin Andy Stamps-Freelance, (Old World Coffee), Old World Coffee Lab Theory.
Public Service Online Film, Video & Sound:
Gold ADDY Award: Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Department of Wildlife), NDOW Water Safety.
Consumer Campaign Local:
Gold ADDY Award: Cube Services, Inc., (Marked Studios), Passion Ads.
Integrated Brand Identity Campaign Local Or Regional/National:
Silver ADDY Awards: Tim Miley Design, (Loki Pet Co.), Loki Pet Company Brand Campaign; Foundry (Foundry), Foundry Brand Elements.
Online/Interactive Campaign:
Silver ADDY Award: Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, (Reno Tahoe USA), SelfieTown ft. Travel Influencers.
Logo Design:
Gold ADDY Awards: Laxalt & McIver, (Pinon Bottle Co.), Pinon Bottle; Laxalt & McIver, (Whipple Brewing Co.), Whipple Brewing Co.; Laxalt & McIver, (Turn Loose), Turn Loose Branding; The Abbi Agency, (Sierra Nevada Imports), Terra Vigna Logo; The Abbi Agency, (Greenleaf), Greenleaf Logo.
Silver ADDY Award: Cube Services, Inc., (Bergenfest), Bergenfest 2016 Logo; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Dragonfly Energy; Laxalt & McIver, (Star Amusement), Star Amusement Identity; Laxalt & McIver, (Matanuska Apothecary), Matanuska Apothecary; The Abbi Agency, (Immunize Nevada), Healthy Young Nevada.
Infographic:
Gold ADDY Award: The Antos Agency, (Mainstream Partners), Mainstream Partners Infographic.
Single Illustration:
Gold ADDY Awards: Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hummingbird; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Hedgehog; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome-Honey Bee; Stan Can Design, (Stan Can Design), Small and Awesome; Laxalt & McIver, (Laxalt & McIver), L&M Animals.
Photography-Black & White:
Silver ADDY Award: Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Jeff Dow Photography), Black and White Emerald Bay.
Photography-Color:
Gold ADDY Awards: Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods/Ski Apache), Ski Apache Snow Beard; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Tourism Board Trip B; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods/Ski Apache), Ski Apache Snow Boarder Girl; Peppermill Casinos Inc., (Peppermill Reno), Apple Pie; Peppermill Casinos Inc., (Peppermill Reno), Pumpkin Tiramisu.
Photography Campaign:
Gold ADDY Award: Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods), Broken Arrow Tap House New Mexico.
Silver ADDY Award: Mabble Media, (The Wall), The Wall Bar & Grill Photography; Marcello Rostagni Photography, (Hot August Nights), Hot August Nights RGJ Photography; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Inn of the Mountain Gods/Ski Apache), Ski Apache New Mexico; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Tourism Beach; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Tourism Road Trip; Jeff Dow Photography + Motion, (Santa Maria Tourism Board), Santa Maria Vineyards.
Art Direction:
Silver ADDY Awards: Design On Edge, (Rounds Bakery), Rounds Bakery; Chris Holloman Photography, Edible Reno Tahoe Magazine), Butcher Trio.
Cinematography:
Gold ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Reno Dodge), Reno Dodge-These Streets; Jamie Kinghjam-STILLS/MOTION, (Panama City, Florida), Panama City Beach Web/TV.
Silver ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Chester's Reno Harley Davidson), Harley Davidson Let's Ride; Orangetree Productions, (Dear George The Movie), Dear George Trailer; Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Division of Tourism-TravelNevada), TravelNevada-Capriolas; Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Division of Tourism-TravelNevada), TravelNevada-Ruby Mountain Bowling; Orangetree Productions, (Nevada Division of Tourism-TravelNevada), TravelNevada-Space Whale.
Video Editing:
Gold ADDY Award: Orangetree Productions, (The Glenn Group), "Wild and Free" RSCVA Pitch Video.
Silver ADDY Awards: Orangetree Productions, (Reno Dodge), Reno Dodge-These Streets.
