2017 D.W. Reynolds Governor’s Cup winners announced | nnbw.com

LIMIT, an app designed to allow parent monitoring and control of children's mobile device use, came out on top among undergraduate business plans. LIMIT is the brainchild of SNC Tahoe students Giulianna Crivello, Paul Wohlberg, and Rachel Whelan. They received $25,000 and $10,000 cash prizes, and the opportunity to compete in the Donald W. Reynolds Tri-State Competition (finalists hail from Arkansas, Nevada and Oklahoma) May 30 in Las Vegas.

2017 D.W. Reynolds Governor's Cup winners include:

Undergraduate: First Place – $25,000 – LIMIT – Sierra Nevada College; Second Place – $15,000 – GameTrainer – University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Third Place – $10,000 – FolloMe – University of Nevada, Reno.

Graduate: First Place – $25,000 – RAD – University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Second Place – $15,000 – Window Magic – University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Third Place – $10,000 – Suitich – University of Nevada, Reno. $10,000 – LIMIT – Sierra Nevada College.