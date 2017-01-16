News Briefs | nnbw.com

January 16, 2017 — The Law Office of Richard G. Campbell, Jr. Richard G. Campbell, Jr., a local attorney, has launched The Law Office of Richard G. Campbell, Jr., INC., a solo practice law firm. The firm focuses on the areas of administrative law, public utility law, water law, […]
January 9, 2017 — EDAWN The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) announced its new members. Granite Construction Company and Toll Brothers have joined EDAWN as Gold Investors. GTO Capital Partners have joined the organization as a Silver Investor. TCI Wealth Advisors TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc., a wealth […]
January 3, 2017 — Capitol Partners, LLC Capitol Partners, LLC, a Reno-based community and government affairs firm, has been selected as the counsel of record for the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) for the 2017 Nevada Legislative session. Capitol Partners was selected based on its experience in advocacy […]
December 27, 2016 — Revision Brewing Co. Revision Brewing Co., in Reno, signed an agreement with S.K.I Beer of Brooklyn to begin distributing Revision’s beer throughout New York City beginning in spring of 2017. S.K.I Beer is one of the largest, independent, craft centric wholesalers in the country, and […]
December 19, 2016 — Alston Construction Alston Construction has completed construction of the 137,890-square-foot, $11 million facility for Deceuninick North America. The building is located at 240 Nevada Pacific Parkway in Fernley. DONUP, LLC DONUP, LLC leased 1,210 square feet of office space at 601 W. Moana Lane, Suite […]
December 15, 2016 — Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (“Eldorado,” “ERI,” or “the Company”) announced today that it received approval from the West Virginia Lottery Commission for its pending acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISLE). Eldorado Resorts operates the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort in West […]
December 15, 2016 — As expected, the Fed opted to raise rates 25bps from 0.50% to 0.75%, the second rate hike since liftoff in December 2015. Furthermore, the Committee continues to expect a “gradual” pathway for future monetary adjustments. Bottom Line: The Federal Reserve increased interest rates as expected. […]
December 12, 2016 — Nevada employment Employment in Nevada firms with less than 100 employees totaled 603,000 as of the second quarter of 2016, a new all-time record. This is the first time that the 600,000 job threshold has been crossed according a report by the Nevada Department of […]
December 5, 2016 — Holland & Hart LLP Holland & Hart LLP, a law firm with offices in Reno and Carson City, has been ranked in the 2017 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list. Holland & Hart earned national recognition in 33 practice areas and regionally […]
November 28, 2016 — Nevada Housing Division The State of Nevada Housing Division is relocating to new offices at 1830 College Parkway, Suite 200 in Carson City. Services will be limited due to the move, November 23, 28 and 29, with full service resuming on November 30. For details, […]
November 21, 2016 — The Glenn Group The Glenn Group won an award of merit in the press conference category at last week’s Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Las Vegas Valley Chapter Pinnacle Awards. The Glenn Group was honored for its work holding the Nevada Sesquicentennial Historical Markers […]
November 14, 2016 — The Ridge Resorts The Ridge Resorts invested more than $2 million to expand wedding and conference capabilities in the renovated 3,700-square-foot Castle Rock Event Space to complement the resort’s 300 guestrooms, amenities, on-site recreation, dining and spa services. Miles Construction, based outside Carson City, served […]
November 7, 2016 — Meadows Bank Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas with two branches now in Reno, posted a net income of $6,49 million in the first nine months of 2016 up 10 percent from $5,88 million during the same period in 2015. Others highlights from the financial […]
October 31, 2016 — Rural Transportation Grant For the third year in a row, Nevada has been awarded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Highly Rural Transportation Grant (HRTG) to support transportation programs in Nye and Elko Counties. This year’s award of $100,000 will be used to assist rural […]
October 26, 2016 — Revision brewing, mt rose, eldorado and more The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe hosts its annual Winter Career Fair for 2016 and 2017 on Monday, Oct. 24th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ponderosa and Pinyon Ballrooms, 13031 Ritz-Carlton […]
October 26, 2016 — THE SUMMIT, FOODMAXX, BLM AND MORE Nevada State Bank Nevada State Bank is opening a new branch located at 2483 Wingfield Hills Road, Suite A100, in Sparks on Oct. 24. The new branch will feature modern décor, freestanding kiosks, a 24-hour SMART ATM, and a […]
October 26, 2016 — SIERRA NEVADA COLLEGE, KDESIGN LLC, GOED AND MORE TAXABLE SALES SUMMARY Taxable Sales statewide for July 2016 of $4,460,349,844 represent a 3.0 percent increase over July 2015. The largest increases were realized by Food Services and Drinking Places, up 5.6 percent; Rental and Leasing Services, […]
October 26, 2016 — ELDORADO, AFLAC, NCET AND MORE WOMEN AS CHANGE MAKERS SUMMIT The Women As Change Makers Summit is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The Third Floor at Whitney Peak Hotel in downtown Reno. The summit is a […]
October 26, 2016 — NOTHING TO IT, STOCKMAN’S CASINO, UNR AND MORE WMA Western Manufacturing Alliance (WMA) is holding its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 with NNDA Executive Director Rob Hooper and EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski. WMA is an alliance of manufacturers, for manufacturer, led by manufacturers. This […]
October 26, 2016 — REMSA, NCET, CITY NATIONAL BANK AND MORE SMARTASSET SmartAsset has published its second annual study on places with the most inheritance. The study measures per capita assets transferred, life insurance payouts, and estate taxes and compares results across all counties in the country. Douglas County […]