Airbnb released a report showcasing data on cities in the Lake Tahoe area for the ski season from Nov. 15, 2016 to April 15, 2017. During this period, Airbnb hosts earned $32 million and welcomed over 185,000 guests. 32 percent of guest stays on Airbnb were weekday stays. The average guest per price per guest during ski season ranged between $67 in Kingsbury to $101 in Crystal Bay.