Allstate agents presents check for Step2 program | nnbw.com

Allstate agents presents check for Step2 program

Twenty-one local Allstate agencies will present a check totaling $21,000 in Helping Hands in the Community grants to Step2 on April 25 at 11 a.m. Allstate will present the check at Step2 located on 3700 Safe Harbor Way in Reno. Step2 is a residential and out-patient treatment program that helps women after experiencing family violence.