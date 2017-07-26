Alston completed project for SA Automotive | nnbw.com

Alston completed project for SA Automotive
July 26, 2017
Alston Construction Company, Inc., has completed tenant improvements at the Lear 200 building, at 6645 Echo Avenue in Reno, for SA Automotive.
SA Automotive now occupies 48,000 square feet in the Lear 200 building, located in the Lear Industrial Center. The project included upgraded interior finishes, mechanical air exchanges and upgrades to dock positions.
SA Automotive engineers and manufactures automotive products, such as door panel components, headliners and overhead systems, package trays, cargo covers and cargo management systems.
