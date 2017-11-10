Alston completes Deahan Solutions project

Alston Construction of Reno has completed a $4 million tenant improvement project at Deahan Solutions facility, located at 1600 E. Newlands Road in Fernley.

The project included converting more than 77,000 square feet of space at the space formerly occupied by Amazon.

Deahan manufactures interior auto parts aimed to reduce interior noise. Products include truck mats, luggage boxes, trunk rids and luggage boards placed at the bottom of a vehicle.