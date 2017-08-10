Alston Construction Company completes project for Sears Hometown Outlet Store | nnbw.com

Alston Construction Company, Inc. has completed a tenant improvement project for Sears Hometown Outlet Store's 187,000-square foot space at 400-450 Parr Boulevard in Reno.

The property's remodel included upgrading exterior finishes, sliding dock doors, mechanical systems and upgrades to the interior lighting.

The property is owned by Panattoni Development.

Sears Hometown Outlet Store refurbishes appliances, ranging from home appliances, to lawn and garden equipment and consumer electronics. The Parr location distributes the refurbished appliances to retail locations for resale.