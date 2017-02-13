Atlantis earns top honors | nnbw.com

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been recognized as Reno’s top hotel by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best Hotel Rankings program. Additionally, Atlantis’ Concierge Tower has earned the award program’s second highest mark, just behind the Atlantis property as a whole.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the seventh annual Best Hotels rankings evaluate more than 3,000 luxury properties across the United States, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. The methodology accounts for both expert and guest sentiment; in addition to industry accolades a hotel receives.