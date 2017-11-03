Authors presentation at The Flag Store

Seven Northern Nevada authors will host a book signing and presentation of their latest titles on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Flag Store, 1155 Glendale Ave. in Sparks.

Presenting authors and their latest titles are: Martin T. Smith, Battle Born Nevada Trivia; Jerry Aaron, A Chronicle of Nevada's Great Basin; Stan Paher, The Nevadans: Spirit of the Silver State; Neal Cobb and Jerry Fenwick, Reno Now and Then; Marilyn Newton, Alkali Angels; Patty Cafferata, Nevada Christmas; and David Toll, The Complete Nevada Traveler.