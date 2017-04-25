Barrick Gold announces quarterly dividend | nnbw.com

Barrick Gold announces quarterly dividend
April 25, 2017
Barrick Gold Corp. has declared a dividend for the quarter of 3 cents per share, payable on June 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31.
