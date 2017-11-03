Barrick releases quarterly report

Barrick, a mining company, reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $11 million and adjusted net earnings of $186 million (16 per share) for the third quarter.

The company generated third quarter revenues of $1.993 billion, net cash provided by operating activities ("operating cash flow") of $532 million, and free cash flow of $225 million.

For a full report, go online at: http://www.barrick.com/investors/news/news-details/2017/Barrick-Reports-Third-Quarter-2017-Results/default.aspx.