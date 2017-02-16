Barrick reports 2016 full-year and fourth results | nnbw.com

Barrick Gold Corp. reported its 2016 and fourth quarter financial reports.

A few higlights:

Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Barrick of $655 million ($0.56 per share), and adjusted net earnings of $818 million ($0.70 per share).

Full year gold production was 5.52 million ounces. Cost of sales applicable to gold was $798 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs were $730 per ounce.

Barrick reported fourth quarter net earnings of $425 million ($0.36 per share), and adjusted net earnings of $255 million ($0.22 per share).

Barrick’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.02 per share to $0.03 per share.

To access a full report, go to barrick’s website at: http://www.barrick.com.