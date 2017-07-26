 BHHS Drysdale Properties earns a QE Award | nnbw.com

BHHS Drysdale Properties, a real estate firm that services Nevada and Northern California, won a QE Award in the Top 5 Large Company category.

The QE Awards measures excellence in the delivery of the highest levels of customer satisfaction and service quality in real estate in North America.