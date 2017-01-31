BITZER acquires Reno-based ElectraTherm | nnbw.com

BITZER, the world’s largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors based in Germany, has acquired ElectraTherm, a leader in distributed, waste heat to power generation headquartered in Reno.

ElectraTherm’s Power+ Generator™ utilizes waste heat on applications such as internal combustion engines, biomass boilers, flare gas (at oil and gas wells, wastewater treatment plants and landfills), geothermal/co-produced fluids, and more. ElectraTherm’s Power+ fleet exceeds 50 machines in operation in 12 countries and has surpassed 75 years of runtime.

ElectraTherm’s Power+ Generator uses Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology to capture waste heat and convert it to clean electricity. Hot water is the only fuel consumed by the Power+. The waste heat is used to produce a high pressure vapor that expands through ElectraTherm’s twin screw power block, spinning an electric generator to produce fuel-free, emission-free power to be consumed on site or exported to the grid. After turning the expander, the vapor is condensed back into liquid through a liquid loop radiator. The Power+ produces power from an unutilized resource, increases site efficiency and can also reduce site cooling loads.

“Developing energy-efficient solutions is one of our main goals – and the waste heat to power market offers tremendous potential”, says Peter Narreau, President of BITZER North America in a press release. “ElectraTherm’s ORC technology enables us to make better use of the abundant, and untapped resource of waste heat. This builds on BITZER’s commitment of responsible climate protection. There are clear synergies in our markets and technologies, and we are eager to combine our efforts to further grow our respective markets.”

“With BITZER’s expertise in refrigeration and compressor technology, ElectraTherm is a natural fit,” says John Fox, ElectraTherm’s Managing Director. “We see a powerful opportunity to grow our position as the leader in waste heat to power with our best-in-class product and team by leveraging BITZER’s excellent reputation and global presence.”

ElectraTherm was established in 2005.