BLM, Burning Man organizers host permitting workshops

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Winnemucca District Office, in conjunction with Burning Man, will be hosting a series of public outreach meetings with the goal of soliciting early public input regarding the proposed renewal of the Burning Man Event Special Recreation Permit for 2019-2028.

The meetings will be held:

Dec. 4 at the Gerlach Community Center, 410 Cottonwood St. in Gerlach from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 5 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, 3800 S. Virginia St., in Reno from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 6 at the C Punch Inn & Casino, 1140 Cornell Ave., in Lovelock from 5-8 p.m.