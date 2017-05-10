BLM completes land assessment, seeks public comment | nnbw.com

The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, has completed an Environmental Assessment for the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Development Project. The EA analyzed the potential impacts from the proposed development of this project including the construction of up to two 30 Megawatt net rated geothermal power plants. The geothermal portions of the Project are located within Combined Dixie Meadows Geothermal Unit Area. It also contains mineral rights to 760 acres of US Navy land known as the Lamb Mineral interests. This project is located on public lands in Churchill and Pershing Counties.

The BLM is seeking public input under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act for the Project. This includes seeking information and identifying historic properties in or near the Project area. Public comments will be accepted through June 8.

Public comments can be sent directly to Dave Schroeder, Dixie Meadows EA project lead at: Stillwater Field Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701. Comments may also be submitted electronically on the EA webpage at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/eplanning/planAndProjectSite.do?methodName=dispatchToPatternPage¤tPageId=113724.