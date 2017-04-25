BLM extends mining award deadline | nnbw.com

BLM extends mining award deadline
April 25, 2017
The Bureau of Land Management has extended the deadline for submitting nominations for the 2017 Reclamation and Sustainable Mineral Development Awards to June 12.
These non-monetary awards recognize those programs created to foster sustainable development, which encourages environmental health, social responsibility, and economic security.
Nominations should be submitted to the BLM state office where the individual or organization is located.
