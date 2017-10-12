BLM releases EIS on gold mine

The Bureau of Land Management released its Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for a proposed open-pit gold mine 30 miles northwest of Eureka, which could create up to 120 new jobs.

McEwen Mining Inc.'s Gold Bar Mine Project proposal would disturb 1,154 acres, including re-disturbing 420 acres of existing, non-reclaimed disturbance from a previously abandoned mining operation; 718 acres of new disturbance; and 16 acres of new disturbance as a result of exploration. Of the 1,154 acres, 185 acres would be on private land and 969 acres would be on public land.