BLM reports results from geothermal sale

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management received bids on geothermal leases in Nevada that brought in $78,444 in total receipts during a recent online auction.

Twenty parcels totaling 38,308.46 acres were offered during the lease sale. Bids were received on 10 parcels totaling 19,208.66 acres. The parcels were located in Churchill, Elko, Eureka, Esmeralda, Lander, Mineral and Washoe counties.

All parcels sold for $2 an acre. The largest amount received, $20,472, was from Ormat Nevada Inc., for a 5,078-acre parcel in Esmeralda County.