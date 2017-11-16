BLM seeks comment on geothermal project

The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office, has prepared and made available for public comment an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Phase III McGinness Hills Geothermal Expansion Project.

The first McGinness Hills geothermal plant was established in July, 2012 and has been producing renewable power. In an addendum to the McGinness Hills Geothermal Development Project, Ormat Inc. is proposing the addition of new Phase III facilities that will total approximately 42 acres.

The Project is located approximately 71 miles south of Battle Mountain.