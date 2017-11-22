Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada breaks ground on new entryway

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada broke ground on its new controlled entry at its facility at 1870 Russell Way in Carson City.

The $150,000 project was funded through a combination of local donors, community partners, and a $50,000 Renovation Across the Nation grant from the Lowe's Foundation. Through this program, Lowe's has donated $5 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across 50 states in the past two years. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada was the only club chosen in Nevada to receive the grant.

Daniel Goff, manager for the Carson City Lowe's store, said Lowe's employees are encouraged every year to volunteer in the community through the Lowe's Heroes program.