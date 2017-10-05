Brinn Talbot, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

Brinn Talbot, a veteran marketing professional, has joined the staff at Sierra Sotheby's International Realty in the Lake Tahoe region.

Talbot's background includes more than 25 years in marketing. While running her own agency for over 16 years, she spearheaded corporate marketing efforts for Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, Chase International and the town of Truckee, and also served as director of marketing at Tahoe Donner Association for more than four years.