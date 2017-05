Bundox Bocce, Northern Nevada's only indoor/outdoor bocce event space, will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays beginning May 18. Private events can be booked in the new event space inside of the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel seven days a week for groups of 15 to 1000 people.

Bundox Bocce is located at One Lake Street, Reno NV, inside the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel. To reserve a court or book a private event, visit BundoxBocce.com.