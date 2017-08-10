Butcher Boy release new paleo diet product | nnbw.com

Butcher Boy has introduced a new paleo grilling pack, also known as the "caveman diet."

Butcher Boy's Paleo Pack includes New York Steaks, dry-rubbed tri tip roast, boneless pork chops, extra lean ground round, mild Italian sausage and sugar-free bacon. The Paleo Pack sells for $99, and is available upon request at the market.

Butcher Boy Meat Market is at the corner of Plumb and Arlington in Reno. For more information about Butcher Boy, visit http://www.butcherboyreno.com.