Caesars to acquire Indiana properties

Caesars Entertainment Corp., with Harrah's and Harveys hotel-casinos in Northern Nevada, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Centaur Holdings, LLC for $1.7 billion in cash, including $1.625 billion at closing and $75 million in deferred consideration.

As a result of the transaction, Las Vegas-based Caesars will add Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, Ind., and the Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville, Ind., to its Total Rewards network.