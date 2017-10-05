Carson Mall facelift

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders has begun an exterior facelift of Carson Mall in Carson City under the request of the mall's owner, The Carrington Company.

The mall and all of its stores will be open and accessible during the project and work is expected to be completed in less than three months. The project includes façade reconstruction and exterior finishing to match upgrades made to the entrance of the former Beall's location with columns, parapets, stucco walls and lighting around the entire the building and a fresh coat of paint.

MBA Architecture and Interior Design out of Reno will handle the architecture and design of the project.