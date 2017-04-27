Chick-fi-A grand opening in May | nnbw.com

Chick-fi-A grand opening in May
April 27, 2017
Northern Nevada's first Chick-fil-A restaurant announced it will have its grand opening on May 25. The new 4,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd.
For details, go online at: http://www.facebook.com/renocfa/.
