Chick-fi-A grand opening in May | nnbw.com

Chick-fi-A grand opening in May

Northern Nevada's first Chick-fil-A restaurant announced it will have its grand opening on May 25. The new 4,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 6365 S. McCarran Blvd.

For details, go online at: http://www.facebook.com/renocfa/.