City of Reno honored for financial reporting | nnbw.com

City of Reno honored for financial reporting
May 4, 2017
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Reno by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year that ended June 30, 2016.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the GFOA.
The City of Reno also received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the GFOA earlier this year.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Reno’s first container park and beer garden opens for business
- Six new retailers to join The Outlets at Legends, 75,000 square feet of retail space under construction
- Eldorado Resorts completes acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos
- Changing tempo: Storey County and TRI Center prepare for change with retirement of team leader
- 44-unit apartment building sells for $3.8M in Reno