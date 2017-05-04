City of Reno honored for financial reporting | nnbw.com

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Reno by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year that ended June 30, 2016.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the GFOA.

The City of Reno also received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the GFOA earlier this year.