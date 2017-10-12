Commercial real estate transactions

Commercial real estate brokerages interested in publishing their latest transactions can contact Duane Johnson at djohnson@nnbw.biz. Also, the transactions listing in our weekly printed version are now featured in the Business Leads section.

Office

Allrise Financial Group

The tenant leased 5,500 square feet at 200 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.

Broker Genius

The tenant leased 2,278 square feet at 200 S. Virginia Street, Suite 550, in Reno. Lindy Deller, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.

Pacific Medical, Inc.

The tenant leased 823 square feet at 123 W. Nye Lane, No. 131, in Carson City. The landlord is Millard Investments. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

International Milk Bank

The tenant leased 1,850 square feet at 8521 White Fir Street, Suite C14, in Reno. Don Welsh of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, Thomas and Michelle Hulbert.

SUN technical Services, Inc.

The tenant leased 2,986 square feet at 5490 Longley Lane, Suite B, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant and landlord, EVMAR Investors, LLC.

Resorts West

The tenant leased 2,104 square feet at 10663 Professional Circle, Suite B, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant and landlord, Vacaville Investors, LLC.

Industrial

Capital Extreme Fabrication

The tenant leased 9,924 square feet at 335 Edison Way, Unit 10/4 in Reno. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant.

Seagate Northtowne Associates LLC

The buyer purchased 15 acres of land at 2777 Northtowne Lane, parcels 1, 2 and 3. Ted Stoever with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the seller, Investment Property Exchange Services Inc.

East Fork Roofing LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,600 square feet at 1513 Greg Street in Sparks. Bryce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

NextGen Associates LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,600 square feet at 1515 Greg Street in Sparks. Bryce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Mesa Energy Systems

The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of 4,234 square feet at 155 Glendale Ave., Suite 13 and 14, in Sparks. Bryce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Retail

Holey Schmidt Donuts LLC

The tenant leased 2,400 square feet of restaurant space at the Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum in Reno. Jeb Johnson of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the tenant. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord.