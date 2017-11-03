Commercial real estate transactions for Nov. 6

EDITOR'S NOTE: Commercial real estate brokerages interested in published commercial real estate transactions, please send them to Reporter Duane Johnson at djohnson@nnbw.biz.

Office

Public Employees' Retirement System of Nevada

The tenant leased 1,664 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 222, in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Meadow Wood Crown Plaza Inc.

Swett & Crawford

The tenant leased 485 square feet at 720 Robb Drive, Suite 104B, in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group, represented the tenant.

Pinecone Circle Investments

The buyer purchased a 1,148-square-foot office property at 711 Jones Street in Reno. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Nick Keenan and Harvey Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the sellers, Nik Walters, Timothy and Nancy Gilbert.

Retail

Northern Nevada RV Outlet

The tenant leased 71,552 square feet at 925 Matley Lane in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Bajwa Properties LLC.

The Boise a Electric Bike Co.

(rebranding as Revolutionary Forces in Nevada)

The tenant leased 4,600 square feet at 611 Kuenzli Lane in Reno and will open next January. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the landlord, who was undisclosed. The tenants represented themselves.

Investment

CKMR2 LP

The buyer purchased a 50,585-square-foot storage facility situated on 3.15 acres at 12085 Moya Boulevard in Reno for $3.45 million. High Quality Organics is the tenant. Joel Fountain, Chris Shanks, Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, who was undisclosed.

EMR Land Company, LLC

The buyer purchased a 52,903-square-foot warehouse building situated on 1.86 acres at 601 E. 4th Street in Reno for $3.8 million. Travis Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Tom Fennell and Chris Shanks represented the seller.

Multi-family

Grupe Company

The buyer purchased a 72,845-square-foot multi-family apartment complex at 205 S. Sierra Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson and Corey Castaneda of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.