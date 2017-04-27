Commercial real estate transactions for the week of April 24-28 | nnbw.com

Commercial real estate transactions for the week of April 24-28
April 27, 2017
Cooper Roofing & Solar, LLC leased 10,070 square feet of industrial space at 1470 Linda Way in Sparks. Fred Jayet RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Kevin Reid with Capurro & Reid Real Estate represented the Landlord.
Ramble On, LLC purchased a 10,000-square-foot parcel of land at 414/418 California Avenue in Reno. David Geddes of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, E.L. Weigand Foundation.
