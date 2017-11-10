Commercial real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 10

Office

5534 Longley Lane, Suite A, Reno

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 2,149 square feet in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Landau Living Trust.

5375 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 4,168 square feet in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Landlord RPC Business Park, LLC.

Retail

10555 Stead Boulevard, Suite 3, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 1,500 square feet in the North Valleys area of Reno. Brian Cooper and Mike Churchfield of Kidder Mathews represented the tenant. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Stead Boulevard Associates LLC.

Renzo Gracie Academy Reno

The tenant leased 3,388 square feet at 6370 Mae Anne Avenue in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Sparkle Yoga

The tenant leased 1,200 square feet at 465 South Meadows Parkway, Suite 11, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Double Diamond Town Center.

High Sierra Martial Arts

The tenant leased 2,745 square feet at Mill@McCarran shopping center at Mill Street and S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. Tim Gunsten of Kidder Mathews represented the tenant. Tomi Jo Lynch and Casey Prostinak of SVN/Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.

Industrial

Fuchs Investments

The buyer purchased a 58,630-square-foot warehouse on 2.743 acres of land at 1005 Standard Street in Reno. Ya Ya Jackoby of Ferrari Lund represented the buyer. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the seller, Fred O. Dawson.

Northern Nevada Commercial Property LLC

The buyer purchased two industrial flex buildings at 3445 Airway Drive and 5475 Louie Lane in Reno totaling 37,732 square feet on 2.118 acres. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the seller, Humason Properties.

CGLRR Trust

The buyer purchased a 11,700-square-foot building on 2.05 acres of land at 640 Orrcrest Drive in Reno. The seller is Orrcrest Industrial Park LLC. Lindy Deller and Tom Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

Anchor Flange Co.

The tenant leased 3,909 square feet at 10 Greg Street in Sparks. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant and landlord, Greg Street Investors, LLC.

Land

North Summit Company LLC

The buyer purchased the 5.99-acre Pecetti Ranch at 9300 Gateway Drive in Reno. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the seller, Holly J. Pecetti Trust.