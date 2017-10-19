Commercial real estate transactions for week of 10-16-17

Office

Pacific Medical, Inc.

The tenant leased 823 square feet at 123 W. Nye Lane, No. 131, in Carson City. The landlord is Millard Investments. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Reno News & Review

The tenant leased 2,270 square feet at 760 Margrave Drive in Reno. Ron Boles of Boles Realty represented the landlord, the Nevada Association of Realtors.

Meideli Trust

The buyer purchased a 3,041-square-foot building at 520 Hammill Lane in Reno. Ron Boles of Boles Realty represented the seller, William Family Ltd., Partnership.

Brown, Calvanese Ltd., DBA: Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians

The tenant leased approximately 3,842 square feet at 5355 Kietzke Lane, Suite 100, in Reno. David Woods of CBRE, LLC represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Faber Street Properties, LLC.

Asurea Insurance Services, Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 2,243 square feet at 520 S. Virginia Street, Suite 220, in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the tenant.

Chewy.com, LLC

The tenant leased approximately 755 square feet at 100 Washington Street, Suite LL-90 in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

WestCare Foundation

The tenant leased approximately 3,445 square feet at 855 W. Seventh Street, Suite 160, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Sykes Holdings LLC.

RentVest Nevada, Inc.

The tenant relocated and expanded its lease of 2,868 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 103, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Meadow Wood Crown Plaza Inc.

BJG Architecture & Engineering

The tenant renewed its sublease of approximately 5,932 square feet at 1 California Avenue in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the subtenant. Tim Ruffin, also with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the sublandlord, Wells Fargo Bank NA.

Industrial

Soundproof Windows

The tenant renewed its lease of 21,500 square feet at 4673 Air Center Way in Reno. Ron Boles of Boles Realty represented the tenant.

Capital Extreme Fabrication

The tenant leased 9,924 square feet at 335 Edison Way, Unit 10/4 in Reno. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant.

Seagate Northtowne Associates LLC

The buyer purchased 15 acres of land at 2777 Northtowne Lane, parcels 1, 2 and 3 in Reno. Ted Stoever with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the seller, Investment Property Exchange Services Inc.

East Fork Roofing LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,600 square feet at 1513 Greg Street in Sparks. Bryce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

NextGen Associates LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,600 square feet at 1515 Greg Street in Sparks. Bryce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Mesa Energy Systems

The tenant renewed and expanded its lease of 4,234 square feet at 155 Glendale Ave., Suite 13 and 14, in Sparks. Bryce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Lynn Boydston and Kriss Nuss

The buyers purchased a 3,000-square-foot building at 5015 W. 7th Street in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the buyers.

Ridgeback Properties LLC

The buyers purchased a 5,512-square-foot suite at 8985 Double Diamond Parkway, Suite B9, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the seller, Double Diamond Holdings LLC.

ID Tech Camps

The tenant leased approximately 61,875 square feet at 945 N. Hills Boulevard in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Tahoe Reno Industrial Park LLC

The buyer purchased 11.28 acres of land at 1280 Electric Avenue in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the seller, Anderson Family Trust.

Polydeck Screen Corp.

The tenant leased approximately 5,000 square feet at 3123 Research Way, Suite 215, in Reno. Bruyce Wiele with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant.

North Summit Company LLC

The buyer purchased 5,600 square feet at 8975 Double Diamond Parkway, Suite A11, in Reno. Ted Stoever with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Eldorado Resorts, LLC

The resort leased 8,000 square feet at 1488 Kleppe Lane in Sparks. The landlord is South Sparks Industrial, LLC. Tom Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Retail

Go Auto Insurance

The tenant leased 1,156 square feet at 600 E. Prater Way in Sparks. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, REB Management.

Aaron's

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,830 square feet at Silver State Shopping Center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Silver State Station LLC.

Easy Mail

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,209 square feet at Silver State Shopping Center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Silver State Station LLC.

Lina's Beauty Salon

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 629 square feet at Silver State Shopping Center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Silver State Station LLC.

Fancy Hair & Nails

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 760 square feet at Silver State Shopping Center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Silver State Station LLC.

Royal India Foods

The tenant leased approximately 4,428 square feet at the Keystone Square Shopping Center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the tenant and landlord, MRA Keystone Square LLC.

Reno Capital LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 1,625 square feet in the Iron Horse Shopping Center in Sparks. Roxanne Stevenson and Casey Scott with the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Shopoff Realty Investments LP.