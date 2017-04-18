Comstock Mining Inc.’s land accredited | nnbw.com

Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA) has accredited Reno's Comstock Mining Inc.'s 98-acre property in Silver Springs as the second Certified Site through the Nevada Certified Site Program.

The industrial property is situated near the intersection of USA Parkway and highway 50, as well as the expanding Tahoe Reno Industrial (TRI) Center, and the Silver Springs Airport.

The Nevada Certified Site Program is designed to provide critical decision-making information to business owners, developers and site selectors to allow informed, expedited decisions.